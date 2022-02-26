BROCKWAY – When the sun came up last Saturday over Main Street in Brockway, the community found that a new business had settled in right beside Paesano Pizza.
Sunrise Coffee Bar opened in a building that had recently been a dog groomer, a video rental store before that, and way back in the 1940s, a café. When the new business opened, owner Andie Ross said that the community came out in full force, despite the weather.
“The first business day was amazing,” Ross said. “I had no idea that the weather was going to be that bad, but it was packed in here from open to close, so the snow didn’t stop anyone from coming. We sold all of our baked goods, almost all of our flavor syrups, and we had to go to Martino’s Bilo for milk twice. It was insane in here, but it was so good. Every time I looked up, people were laughing, coloring on the mural, and singing along to the music.”
Sunrise Coffee Bar was named for the sunrise over the Appalachian Mountains, something that Ross and her husband Mikel find beautiful. That beauty is represented in the mural on the wall, outlined by local artist Savannah Buttery and colored by coffee drinkers.
Sunrise also represents a new beginning, which Ross said is important after 2021. Much like the new beginning of every day, the coffee shop was a way for Ross to find a new beginning after loss.
“My mother passed away in October from COVID, and we were very, very close,” Ross said. “We had already started the process of opening when she got sick. She was very excited and told me that her dream had always been to open a coffee shop. There was something very therapeutic in coming in here and working on the coffee shop after she passed. The coffee shop wasn’t so much my decision, but whatever divine intervention aligned this in my life at the same time I was grieving, I feel like there were bigger hands at play to line those stars up.”
Opening a coffee shop may have been her mother’s dream, but Ross had several dreams that she was able to merge into one with Sunrise.
“My very first real job was working as a barista in a coffee shop when I was 15,” she said. “I loved that. For a long time, I wanted to open a boutique that housed local artists.”
Ross had to think through ways of opening a boutique that could sustain itself, and the idea of joining it with a coffee shop clicked in her head. Ross called friends to have them talk her out of opening a coffee shop, but none of them wanted to. They all thought it was a great idea, so Ross started the process of planning a coffee shop that also offers art and connections to local businesses.
“I want to support all local artistry at Sunrise, like showcasing local artists with art on the walls or even promoting local authors or live acoustic music,” she said.
That search for art included the coffee. She said that she knew that Copper Horse Coffee out of Ithaca, NY, was perfect for her shop after she met owner Jesse Harriott.
“What sold me on it was the way he talked about his coffee – before I even tried it,” Ross said. “He described the artistry behind the way he roasts the beans, and he genuinely loves what he does and finds art in it. That encompassed everything we were trying to do at Sunrise. Then I tried the coffee, and it was amazing! I was all-in.”
Sunrise supports several local artists through displaying their paintings on the walls, showcasing their ceramics and pottery, promoting macramé art, and will soon add resin, clay, and wood jewelry. Much of the artwork is from instructors at Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), and Ross was excited that she sold a work of art during the coffee shop’s early days. Eventually, candles from Yellow Lab Candle Company will join the offerings in the coffee shop.
Of course, there is also coffee. Sunrise Coffee Bar offers drip coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and espresso drinks along with baked goods.
The local and regional connections reflect the personal community connections Ross has made since opening on Main Street.
“The town has been so ridiculously supportive,” she said. “I don’t think we could have found a better location. All of the businesses on Main Street have been great. I think more than anything, I’m excited to be a part of the community that exists on Main Street.”
Ross describes Brockway as the closest you can find to the fictional town of Mayberry. She moved there after meeting her husband.
“I married a guy from Brockway,” she said. “I fell in love with the guy first and the town second. We have a 4-year-old son who is the love of my life.”
Ross said that she thinks many people in Brockway know her and her son Everett because of the blog she wrote for three years. After a battle with leukemia and going through chemotherapy, Ross and her husband wanted to adopt a child. She found the traditional adoption process expensive, so she started blogging. Eventually, that blog connected her with Everett’s birth mother. Ross said that Brockway responded to that blog, and she thinks some of the community connection is because of that.
“It’s very funny sometimes when we walk in somewhere and people know my son’s name or know who I am,” she said. “I know that’s part of a small town, but I think a lot of that was because of the blog.”
Making other connections with the community – like sourcing tea crafted locally or baked goods from Queen of Tarts – allowed Ross to get Sunrise Coffee ready to go. With the shop open, she has taken a moment to define success for the new business.
“Success looks like not spilling coffee on anyone!” she said. “I don’t anticipate it being profitable for a while, and that’s any new business.”
It’s the community and the right atmosphere that inspires Ross. She added, “I measure success by far more than the money we might find in the register.”
Sunrise Coffee Bar is on Facebook and Instagram. It is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.