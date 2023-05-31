INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that starting June 1 at 9 a.m., a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.
The superload is 136 feet long and weighs 150 tons. The load will travel on State Route 22 East to State Route 119 North in Indiana County; State Route 436 North to State Route 36 North to State Route 322 West to Interstate 80 West in Jefferson County; and continue on Interstate 80 through Clarion, Butler, Venango and Mercer counties.
The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. Southern Pines Trucking, Inc. of Aliquippa will transport the load.
Drivers should remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel approximately 25-30 miles per hour.