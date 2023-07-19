DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting Monday night, gave approval to rename the Sandy Bridge, which connects the township to the City of DuBois by way of South Brady Street, in honor of Trooper First Class Brad Wilson.
“The purpose is to rename the Sandy Bridge in honor of Air Force veteran and state police officer Trooper First Class Brad Wilson,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said. “Trooper Wilson is a Sandy Township resident, who was wounded in the line of duty in 2013, leaving him a quadriplegic. The request was submitted on behalf of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Pennsylvania State Police.”
Arbaugh explained there are more steps in the renaming process, with approval needed from the City of DuBois, Clearfield County and lawmakers.
“I just want to thank you guys for entertaining this proposal,” said Chapter 519 Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Joe Woods, who was in attendance. “Almost all the time, our bridges are named after deceased veterans. We have over a thousand signatures on our application to have the Sandy Bridge renamed. Basically what it’s gonna be for, it’s gonna be for first responders. I don’t think the first responders get the recognition that they’re entitled to.”
“I’m just really glad that we took time tonight to jump on the renaming of the Sandy Bridge for Brad Wilson,” Supervisor Mark Sullivan said. “Trooper Wilson is a super guy. I’ve known him for quite a few years.”
The supervisors unanimously approved the proposal.
Taser program
Supervisors approved an inter-municipal contract with the City of DuBois through January 2028 to purchase new tasers for police officers. DuBois City Council has also approved the agreement.
“I did talk with our police department to verify that one, this is a good purchase, and secondly that it would mesh with our equipment when we consolidate. They did verify that. And, in fact, we have the same taser product, ours is just a different model, so eventually we’ll go to the same tasers here probably within the next two years,” Arbaugh said.
The contract includes a highly-regarded software program and the tasers are compatible with the township’s body camera system, so when a taser is deployed, it automatically turns the body camera on.
The contract is for $146,145 paid in increments over a five-year period. Arbaugh explained the city is responsible for the costs until the municipalities consolidate. The consolidation agreement requires approval by both the city and township for any contracts that extend beyond 2025.
Traffic light
Arbaugh noted the traffic light by the DuBois Mall on Route 255 has been flashing for about two weeks. He explained it was a controller issue, with hopes of it being fixed by the end of the week.
Arbaugh did say this is the second controller that went down in the township recently, and officials planned to speak with PennDOT about their concerns.
Breck Road bridge
Arbaugh also shared that a wall on the Breck Road bridge recently fell into the stream. He said a local PennDOT service representative looked at the bridge, which is still functional and deemed structurally sound. A temporary guardrail has been installed. There are funds available from PennDOT that the township has been earmarked for to fix the wall, according to Arbaugh.
Garage height increase
Supervisors approved advertising an ordinance that will increase garage height restrictions to 22 feet in residential zones and 25 feet in areas zoned residential-agriculture.
The current height restriction is 18 feet.
The Treasure Lake Property Owners Association has agreed to be included in the ordinance change.
“The POA was in favor, and asked to be included in that 22-foot increase if we did do a new ordinance,” Arbaugh said.
“Times have changed and now people need the bigger buildings to house these giant RVs,” Pat Green, zoning officer, said.
Supervisors authorized advertising the ordinance for approval at the Aug. 21 meeting.