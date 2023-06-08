PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board welcomed Susan Nichols as the new elementary school principal at Tuesday’s meeting.
Former elementary principal Michael Guidice’s resignation was formally accepted to take effect on June 30.
Guidice was named the elementary principal in 2019, before the 2019-20 school year. He took the position after serving as assistant principal of the middle school, and new elementary school for 10 years. He leaves after 15 years with the district.
Nichols was named the new elementary principal in a unanimous roll call vote. Her start date is yet to be determined based on her current employer, and her total compensation is set at $101,360.
Nichols was present for the meeting and shared some of her background she is bringing to PAES.
“I was looking for a bigger experience from the small school. I have 200 kids right now in my K-5, but where I come from in Millcreek I had 800...it’s time. And I’m also at a point in my life, my kids are grown, I have grown kids, I have grandkids, and I can take care of myself now,” Nichols said.
Nichols is currently an elementary principal for Warren County School District, and lives in Quarry. She said she applied for the position because her current school district is very small and she’s ready for a larger district and more challenges.
“I can’t wait to get into it and start learning, and there’s a lot of staff, there’s a lot of kids, and I can’t wait to be the leader and see what happens. I’m very excited,” Nichols said.
Her father is also an educator and was the superintendent of her home school district. She joked that her mom is a nurse, and she doesn’t like blood so she chose children as a career.
“I like the challenge and I like being able to see kids be successful,” Nichols said.