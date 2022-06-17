SYKESVILLE — The 30th annual Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair is scheduled for next week at the Sykesville Fairgrounds with a full slate of family fun and new activities for area residents to enjoy.
Bartlebaugh Amusements Carnival Midway will be providing games and rides alongside the livestock and educational exhibits. Fair foods, track events and a variety of shows will keep the whole family entertained throughout the week.
Special acts that will appear all week long include the Aquatic Acrobatic Show, Balster’s Sheer Magic and Illusions, and Arestov’s Acrobatic Extravaganza.
Balster’s Sheer Magic and Illusions, Tim and Robin Balster present a dazzling display of magic, illusion, comedy, and audience participation, skillfully woven together with music, special effects and dance, to create an incredible performance experience.
Hernan Colona’s Aquatic Acrobatic Show will feature a beautiful set up, computer sound system, custom-designed water stage, special water effects, and more. Five generations of talented performers will do world-class acts, springboard maneuver, living mermaids, aqua bola feats, and even a jet ski.
Arestov’s Acrobatic Extravaganza will bring its grand event to Sykesville, a fast-paced, family-friendly experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seat. A show packed with tons of acrobatic feats and daring dexterity.
Each show will take place twice nightly from Monday to Friday and three times each on Saturday.
Some new events planned for this year include Imagine Wrestling, which will take place on Wednesday, June 22, featuring Tony Atlas and several other professional wrestlers. The event starts at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, June 21 the track will feature the first Demo Derby Car Soccer. Derby car drivers will play with a 300-pound soccer ball, with teams aiming to score the most goals with the ball.
On Friday, June 24 a special Christian music concert will feature music from Jonah Bell, Tri-County Worship and On The Mend. The concert will be under a roof, and those attending can either bring their own chair or use bleacher seating.
Saturday is Family Day with a reduced admission cost of $7 until 3 p.m. The day will feature the first annual Kid’s Fair from noon to 3 p.m. This fair will have many local businesses and organizations providing activities and giveaways for kids. There will also be a princess meet-and-greet and dance party with the Snow Sisters and Spider Man, balloon animals, and Magic Mike’s DJ Party.
A full schedule of carnival, midway shows, track events, and music stage events can be found on the fair website, sykesvillefair.com.
Regular gate admission is $10 and includes all carnival rides, parking, shows, track events and all exhibits.