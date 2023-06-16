Sykesville Fair Track Schedule Sunday –Beginning at 1 p.m., antique tractor pulling contest. Monday –Beginning at 7 p.m., enduro auto race. Tuesday –Beginning at 7 p.m., demo car soccer. Wednesday –Beginning at 7 p.m., demolition derby in an “old school” style demolition derby. Thursday –Beginning at 7 p.m., drag races featuring motorcycles, ATV, 4x4’s and side-by-sides. Friday –Beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a Power Wheels demo derby, and later the championship compact car demolition derby. Saturday –Beginning at 5 p.m., mud bog mania with several classes of stock and modified categories. {related_content_uuid}caa3f221-bb1e-46ba-9cb8-3d02e631cebe{/related_content_uuid}
SYKESVILLE — The annual edition of the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair will take place Sunday, June 18 through Saturday, June 24 at the fairgrounds in Sykesville.
There is something for everyone to enjoy including a great variety of fair food, livestock and educational exhibits, music entertainment nightly, track events, and carnival rides provided by Bartlebaugh Amusements.
This year, the fair is presenting three special acts throughout the week along with returning favorites on the track. Track events are scheduled for Monday through Saturday.
Gate admission all week is $10 and includes all carnival rides, parking, shows, track events, music entertainment and all exhibits. The gate admission fee is good all day.
Acts performing all week include the High Flying Pages Trapeze and Thrill Show, Extreme Illusions and Escapes, and Rock ‘N Roll Pet Store Kid’s Show.
The High Flying Pages Trapeze and Thrill Show features a premier aerial troupe taking to the sky while they carry on a family tradition that spans generations. This multi-act production also features the Pages racing motorcycles inside the confines of the Globe of Death, a steel cage structure that leaves no room for error. Complete with comic relief, The High Flying Pages Thrill Show will entertain the entire family with shows twice each evening.
Josh and Lea Knotts of Extreme Illusions and Escapes have traveled the country entertaining audiences of all sizes. The duo have designed a show mixed with amazing stage illusions and skillful escapes, audience participation and exciting music.
Attendees can enjoy great music, awesome magic, funny puppets, and live friendly animals during Rock ‘N Roll Pet Store performances.
Other special events taking place at the fair next week include:
• Back by popular demand, Demo Derby Car Soccer is on the track Tuesday, where drivers jockey to score goals with a 300-pound soccer ball to win.
• Wednesday, June 21, is Disney Tribute Night at the Fair featuring The Little Mermen, Disney cover band starting at 6:30 pm. It will be a night for all ages filled with favorite Disney hit songs and appearances by beloved characters. Dress your Disney best.
• Saturday, June 24, Imagine Wrestling will present a professional wrestling show featuring James Ellsworth, former professional wrestler, along with several matches. Bell time is 7 p.m.
• Saturday, June 24 is also Kids Day with free admission and free carnival rides for kids 12 and under until 3 p.m. Kids arrive before 3 p.m. and ride for free all day. A Kids Fair will run from noon-3 p.m. with local business and organization activity booths and free giveaways.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit sykesvillefair.com.