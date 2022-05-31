SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville American Legion hosted a combined Memorial Day service and banner dedication ceremony for the newly installed American Hero Banners around the area.
Guest speaker for Monday’s service was American Legion District 27 Commander Gene Young. In his speech, he recognized the 13 service members who died in the recent bombing in Afghanistan, saying they “will not be the last American heroes to make such a sacrifice, but they represent the best of the generation.”
“More than 1 million American veterans have made the supreme sacrifice. They died so that we could continue to cherish the things that we love,” Young said. “That is why we are gathered here on Memorial Day, to honor the memory of our fallen warriors who have given everything for their country.”
He also spoke about the importance in remembering those lost, and sharing the legacies they left behind. He said the loss felt by Gold Star families is forever, and one of the best ways to honor the fallen is to take care of their loved ones.
Following final words from the Legion, the microphone was passed to the Banner Committee for their portion of the ceremony. Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik was the first to speak for the committee.
“I need to thank again, all the veterans and their families who through this banner project spent time looking for discharge papers, their favorite photos and working with a small group,” Pisarcik said.
The Banner Committee received and processed 75 total applications for banners, which can now be seen on the utility poles around Sykesville. The annual maintenance fee for the banners will be waived for the first couple of years due to several generous donations.
He gave special thanks to Jim Stroka and Donnie Jones who jumped on board with the project as well to ensure the project’s success. The group later partnered with LuAnn Murray who had headed up Brookville’s banner project, and already knew the “ins and outs.” Later, Sykesville Legion President Randy Walburn offered his help with processing applications.
“There was always laughter and bantering between the Army, Navy, and the Marines, that would be Randy, Jim and Donnie,” Pisarcik said.
Following Pisarcik, Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Director Dave Reitz gave a few words on the project. He said the town looks “wonderful with all the banners everywhere and all the flags up.”
He then spoke to the meaning and importance of patriotism as it pertains to Memorial Day.
“As I looked around Sykesville today on my way in, it was really hard for me to miss the honor and respect that you have for the military…Your sense of pride and patriotism shines through brightly today,” Reitz said. “I’d like to talk about the importance of patriotism, because patriotism is a very, very important ingredient to what we’re celebrating today.”
He said patriotism does not make him blind to the nation’s shortcomings, but that it does mean that he believes in the ideals the flag stands for, and that he is blessed to live here.
Reitz said patriotism is important because without it “our freedoms are lost,” without it “we soon lose our courage,” without it “we lose appreciation for our heritage,” without it “we lose sight of the faith that made America great,” without it “we soon lose our unity,” without it “we lose our identity as a nation,” and lastly without it, “the flag would cease to fly.”
“I asked today that you continue to stand proudly, that you continue to display your patriotism as you have, that you continue to wave your flag and that you continue to honor those who have served and today especially those who have given their lives in order to afford us the ability to come together and actively and openly celebrate our patriotism and pride in the United States of America,” Reitz said.
He ended by reading all the names of veterans who appear on a banner in Sykesville.