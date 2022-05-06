SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council was awarded $137,188 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from the 2022 Multimodal Transportation Fund.
The borough received a confirmation from PennDOT last week regarding its application to the multimodal fund.
“Dear Jaysa, I am pleased to inform you that the Borough of Sykesville has been awarded $137,188 for its Sykesville Borough Street Resurfacing Project, contingent upon full execution of a grant agreement,” Council President Michele Yamrick read.
PennDOT received 213 applications for the multimodal fund during the application window between September and November last year. All applications were evaluated using criteria such as project readiness and benefits to the transportation systems, which is “an extremely competitive process,” according to the confirmation letter.
“So basically what needs to happen is I need to sign and return this, we need to make a motion for me to sign it, and return it and that starts the ball rolling to us getting everybody that needs to be involved, involved and then the project goes out for bids, and we get some roads resurfaced in the borough,” Yamrick said.
She said this might not get done this year, but if everything moves along smoothly “you never know.” Regardless of timeline, she said “we did get it, and I think that’s a pretty good thing.”
Council approved her signing the necessary documents to move the process forward.
CDBG North Park Street Waterline Project
The council also discussed the bids to the North Park Street Waterline Project being completed with the Community Development Block Grant funds. The bids for this project were opened on April 28 in Brookville, as it is funded through the county.
President Yamrick said “unfortunately” the lowest bidder came in above the amount funded for the project through CDBG. The borough has to provide additional funding of $3,565 in addition to the original $8,464 for a total of $12,029.
The additional money, $3,565, will be split two ways between the water and sewer authority, so each will contribute $1,782.50.
The winning bid came from Dave Roman Excavating with the lowest bid at $72,750.
“I think it’s probably nothing more or less than inflation, just the cost of so many things going up that the bid came in over,” Yamrick said.