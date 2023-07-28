SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council has taken steps to address some of the concerns residents brought to the first meeting of July regarding traffic in town.
Council President Michele Yamrick said she was put in touch with Daniel Tyger of the traffic division of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). After a “long conversation” with Tyger, Yamrick said to change the traffic light there is a lot for the council to do and consider. She then read the email Tyger sent her after her phone conversation with him.
Tyger told her the department can review the intersection of Main, North and South Park streets for the “maximum efficiency possible.” The borough could also apply to modify the traffic light for the intersection, but part of this application is an engineering study to show improved operation and efficiency.
Yamrick read that such a study has the potential to show that a traffic signal may not be appropriate for the vehicle volume, saying “in plain English you lose your traffic light.” The issue Tyger told her was if there isn’t enough traffic volume on Park Street, PennDOT could decide to remove the light.
There were many other steps and requirements along with this permitting process. Yamrick also said if the borough would decide to make any changes to the traffic light without the approval of PennDOT, and any accidents happen there the borough would be liable.
“That’s why we only maintain for the purpose of repair or maintenance. We don’t change a thing on it,” Yamrick said. “We cannot change that sequence at all.”
Council member Sherry Pruzinsky also pointed to a line she found important in the email that read “the traffic control is not to control speed, it’s to help your traffic…”
Council member Elaine Fike also said she reached out to state Sen. Cris Dush about the issues. When she saw someone inspecting the traffic light in town, she learned that he was sent there because Dush contacted the office.
“I am tired of this council being accused of not taking care of what people bring before us,” Fike said.
A study was done on the efficiency of the traffic light at the intersection, which is required before any changes can be made. The man at the light, Mike Ashbaugh, sent a follow up email on this to Yamrick as well, which included some “signal adjustments that could improve the efficiency and safety of the intersection.”
The first suggestion was for the South Park Street vehicle detection loop to be moved away from the center line, and closer to the center of the lane. Ashbaugh said they can move this loop during paving, but Yamrick said the borough has no plans to pave this road.
Moving the sensor would cost the borough $3,500, and would need moved because of trucks catching the sensor when turning onto the road, and making it seem like there is a car sitting at the light.
Ashbaugh also noted the high tractor trailer traffic at the intersection because of the business on South Park Street, and suggested adding an eight to 10 second delay on the side street. He said vehicles on Route 119 had difficulty stopping because of the signal switching quickly on the side street.
“It’s going to delay the light turning red while that truck’s in the intersection. It’s going to be longer before it turns yellow. It’s going to help the truck get through there so people on 119 aren’t skidding to a halt because the light turned green and the truck is still in the intersection,” Yamrick said.
Yamrick also said some of the COVID-19 money the borough has can be used for these improvements, as it would fall into the health and safety category.