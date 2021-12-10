SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council approved advertising its 2022 budget, with some members expressing concern about another year of balancing the deficit from the general fund.
When presented with the 2022 budget, Councilman Don Zimmerman shared his concerns about balancing the budget deficit with the general fund balance.
“So once again, the general account is going to have to fund the deficit, $33,000,” Zimmerman said. “Every year we’re digging into the general fund to balance the budget. Every year for the last three or four years, we can’t keep doing that. It’s going to come back to bite us one of these days.”
Zimmerman said the council had to increase the property tax 4 mills in the last two years to help, and now is having to use the money from the county to help.
“The general fund is still going to have to fund the deficit and take away from that money that we have in the general account,” Zimmerman said. “Sure we got $116,000 from the county, but that’s not going to happen every year. And every year, every year, the general fund has to bail out the budget.”
Council Vice President Elaine Fike said she believes it should have been raised a half mill to 1 mill over the years, but “this is what we were stuck with when we took over” and had to try to balance the budget better than it was before.
Mayor Gail Cunningham said this year’s budget is a lot better than what last year’s was, which was closer to a $75,000 deficit.
The council did not raise any mills this year, but did raise the garbage bills. While reviewing the budget, Councilman Nathan Alvetro said he didn’t see what else money could be taken away from. The largest expense mentioned was the “major equipment repair,” but the council did not want to take money from this line item in case something would happen with the borough equipment.
Once a motion was made to approve the proposed budget, the council voted in favor of advertising it with one opposition from Zimmerman.