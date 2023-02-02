SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council approved a waste disposal bid last Monday after previously rejecting and rebidding for the contract.
Council President Michele Yamrick opened and read the four bids received this time. The borough received bids from Waste Management, M&T Disposal, ARC Disposal, and Hugill Sanitation.
A motion was made for M&T Disposal as the lowest bid for a three-year contract at $16.79 per monthly unit and curbside recycling at $4 for the first year, with increases in year two and three to $17.29 and $4.50, and $17.58 and $5, respectively. This motion was not seconded.
A second motion was made to accept ARC Disposal’s bid for a three-year contract starting at $17.50 per monthly unit, and increasing to $18 the second year, and $18.50 the third year. Curbside recycling collection is not applicable.
In a roll call vote, the council approved ARC Disposal’s bid in a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Ron Morris opposing.
Upcoming stormwater project
Yamrick updated the council that a meeting was held on Jan. 6 with PennVest about the upcoming stormwater project in the borough. The project should go out for bid this fall with construction taking place in 2024. Yamrick also said the project may come in at the 90 percentile of grants.
The council previously mentioned the possibility of charging a stormwater fee for maintenance. Yamrick revisited this, saying the fee doesn’t have to be huge. The council tabled this to discuss further at the next meeting.
Later during the meeting, Councilman Gabriel “Butch” Sweka said all water and sewer rates are staying the same per the authority meeting held earlier that same night. The authority also requested smoke tests be performed around town.