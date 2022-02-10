SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council discussed having a winter parking ordinance created to make snow plowing and cleanup easier.
Solicitor Nick Gianvito had sent the council members examples of ordinances similar to what they are requesting.
Council President Michele Yamrick said she was using her experience with signs in Erie that are up year-round that say from Nov. 1 to April 1 there is no parking for a specified time frame on certain sides of the street for maintenance purposes.
Gianvito said the council will have to specify which streets will be covered in the ordinance. The council began discussion about which streets are the biggest problem, and would need to be included.
“Going forward, it has to be something that we can enforce,” Yamrick said.
Once the ordinance is written, it has to be advertised for at least seven days before the council can vote to approve it. The council debated choosing streets during the meeting so the ordinance could be acted on at the next meeting, but decided it wouldn’t matter for this winter.
“You already got the ice build up and everything else. All we’re going to do is start busting equipment if we’re trying to plow places that haven’t been plowed all year,” Councilman Nathan Alvetro said.
The council agreed they would work on coming up with a list of streets and parameters for the ordinance to be approved and enforced for next winter.
“So, lets get that list of the streets together to get rolling for next winter,” Yamrick said.