SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council received an update about the Sykesville Community Betterment Association and talked about Stahl Park, continuing from the previous meeting at the start of the month.
Tom Kundrich with the SCBA attended the council meeting last week to provide an update on the organization. He provided some handouts to the council, and a copy of the full presentation is at the borough office.
Kundrich once again shared the mission of SCBA is to improve the quality of life for residents. The SCBA has formed a committee since he last visited the borough, but is still welcoming new members.
The organization has received its 501(c)(3) classification as well. The committee has been searching for funds that will help with the renovation of the bank building. This project was previously estimated to cost about $200,000 in 2018.
Kundrich said that as the organization is getting started, they have to be recognized as a credible organization and board members need to participate in research and grant funding. He is planning to have a meeting at the beginning of 2022.
Stahl Park Councilman Kurt Kister presented a cost estimate of $250 per tree from Dutty’s Tree Service to cut trees at Stahl Park. Kister also said there are 19 trees that need cut, and will need to be done every five years. The council approved having Dutty’s Tree Service cut the trees at the park for a total of $4,750. This cost will be split evenly between the Park Fund and the General Fund.
Kister also re-opened discussion about the Sykesville Civic Improvement Association taking over everything at the park. The council questioned if it would be an issue to change the names on the Park Fund Account so soon after having just changed it back to the borough’s hands.
Secretary Jaysa Neale agreed to call the bank and find out if there would be any issues before the council moves forward on a decision.
New computerThe council also reviewed two quotes for a new computer monitor and tower to include all hardware, software, set up, and installation. The first quote from Carlson Technologies was $1,701.72. The second quote from BMP Systems was $1,460. The council decided and approved going with Carlson Technologies.