SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council continued discussions on the former Northwest Bank building again on Monday, trying to decide the future of the property.
Council President Michele Yamrick said the borough had difficulty finding a commercial appraiser, but that Tuning Accounting reached out to the borough with the name of an appraiser.
“To get the fair market value appraisal of the building across the street would cost us $2,600. So the decision that we need to do tonight is to decide to have the building appraised. That is a little bit higher than we probably thought we would’ve liked to have paid to have it done,” Yamrick said.
If the bank building is sold by the borough, it will be advertised for sealed bids. The council was considering an appraisal to establish a minimum bid it would accept.
Yamrick said after the building is advertised for bid, the borough will also have to hold “the equivalent of an open house,” for interested parties to walk through the building. After the bidding process, the sealed bids would be opened during a council meeting and the building would go to the highest bid.
She later said the only value the borough knows is the value at the time it was donated, which was $78,000.
“The council has the authority to reject any bids if the bids are deemed to be less than the fair market value of the real estate,” said Nick Gianvito, borough solicitor. “In the case of public option, council may establish a minimum bid based on the fair market value of the property.”
He further said if the borough didn’t want to pay for an appraisal, it could use a common level ratio. This takes the assessed value and multiplies it by a set rate determined by the county. “I think Jefferson County is 3.18,” because every county has a different number based on assessment value, according to Gianvito.
“I would take at least that common level ratio value, but even that is often undervalued to the actual value of the property,” Gianvito said.
The council also considered using only the assessed value, with Councilman Ron Morris saying “it’s not like you have that building that we’re looking to make a fortune off of it.”
The council approved a motion to contact Northwest Bank regarding questions concerning the ATM in the building following the executive session. No motion was made regarding a resolution to sell the building at this time.