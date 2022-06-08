SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council discussed several issues that might call for ordinances during its meeting Monday.
The council revisited the winter parking ordinance to sign it into effect. The ordinance was advertised for the public, and was approved during the meeting. The ordinance will require residents to move their vehicles for snow removal during winter months from specified streets in the borough.
An unsafe building ordinance was also reviewed for advertisement by the council.
“This is the unsafe building ordinance; dangerous or dilapidated and unsafe buildings… all we have to do is advertise it,” Council President Michele Yamrick said.
This ordinance will form an “unsafe committee” which will consist of the building inspector, lease officer, and two members of council appointed by the president. A change to the wording of the fees applied to such buildings was the only change made by the council.
“Under section six, violations and penalties ‘be subject to a fine of’ remove ‘not more than.’ It should read ‘a fine of not less than $1,000 or more than $2,500,’” said Nick Gianvito, borough solicitor.
The council motioned to advertise the ordinance pending the change to section six regarding fines.
Borough Secretary Jaysa Neale requested adding an additional $5 fee to bills for unpaid water meters. Each new meter has a $150 fee, and some residents have still not paid this fee.
The additional $5 a month would be a penalty fee for failure to pay the meter fee. Those residents who have not paid the meter fee have been contacted about the fee by the borough already, and it is now 90 days since the letter was sent.
Yamrick asked if there were any ordinances that support the penalty fees. This matter was tabled until the next meeting.
The council passed the resolution for the $137,188 multimodal grant the borough received. All of the council has to sign this resolution before it is sent back to the state.