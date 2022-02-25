SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council reviewed and accepted a letter of interest for an open council seat during its meeting this week.
Council President Michele Yamrick presented the council with a letter of interest from Sherry Pruzinsky. The council accepted Pruzinsky’s letter, filling the vacant seat the council has had since January.
Following an executive session regarding personnel matters, the council reconvened and approved the hiring of Monica Walker as the borough’s new part-time secretary.
The council heard from John Sedor during the concerned citizens’ portion of the meeting, who once again shared concerns with Nick Yamrick’s employment with the borough. Yamrick works both as a consultant and as a laborer. Sedor has said in the past, and restated on Monday, the he thinks Yamrick should be given a consultant wage and a labor wage depending on what work he is doing.
Sedor further said Borough Foreman Brian Williams should keep a detailed log justifying Yamrick’s time.
The council revisited the issue of a parking ordinance for winter maintenance, asking Williams if he had come up with a list of streets the parking ordinance would be best suited for. Williams gave council a list including Shaffer Street, the lower end of Grant and Edith streets, Hill Street, and Station Street.
The borough solicitor was not present for the meeting, but council Secretary Jaysa Neale said she would email him the list for the ordinance.
With the closure of MedExpress in DuBois, the council discussed the need to find a new facility to have the pre-employment and post-accident drug tests done. President Yamrick presented the council with quotes and responses from several facilities.
Direct Workforce Care LLC (DWC) quoted $75 for pre-employment drug test/physicals and $30 for post-accident drug tests. Yamrick also said MedExpress previously charged the borough $136 and $49.50 for those same services, respectively.
The council also contacted some other local facilities, but found that QCare only does physicals, D. McAllister only does drug testing, and TrueCare did not return their calls. The council approved opening an account with DWC as the borough’s new pre-employment/post-accident facility.