SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council heard concerns once again about vehicles speeding through town.
Resident Kerri Casagrande spoke to the council about speeding on North Park Street. She said she does not allow her children to play on the sidewalk or front yard of their home out of fear of a vehicle losing control.
Casagrande also said she has a special needs child, and asked if the borough could place a sign warning people, hoping it would slow down the speeders.
She also asked about updates regarding the people who broke into and vandalized vehicles, as one of the vehicles was hers. Borough Police Officer Earl Campbell said the state police are handling the issue.
The council voted to adopt an unsafe building ordinance, Ordinance 7-05-22, regarding repairs, vacation, and/or demolition of unsafe buildings. Following the vote, the council also discussed a public hearing for 232 W. Main St. referring to this ordinance, which will be scheduled for Aug. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Borough Foreman Brian Williams requested to stay during the council’s executive session to discuss the fairgrounds and tampering of meters at 63 Cleveland St. Following the executive session, the council voted to refer the meter tampering issue to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
Secretaries Jaysa Neale and Monica Walker had questions about Stahl Park, asking who is checking the park on weekends, and who is responsible for setting up the park for rentals. Councilman Kurt Kister said it is up to the renter to have the park clean after utilizing the space, and that he checks the restrooms every week.
Neale also said the Park Committee would like the park restrooms open 24/7, and asked if someone would be checking them more regularly because of vandalism that has happened in the past.
Council President Michele Yamrick said the Sykesville Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. The Sykesville Community Improvement Association requested Liberty, South Park and London streets to be closed for the day, and for an officer to be present from 3 to 8 p.m.