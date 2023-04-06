SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council opened and discussed paving bids for the 2023 paving project, awarding a bid that will reportedly be rescinded and changed at the next meeting on April 17.
Council President Michele Yamrick opened the bids, and said she was pleased the borough received four bids as that was more than normal. The paving project is being completed with a grant the borough received for $137,188, with the remaining cost to be split between four borough accounts.
Yamrick said the remaining balance will be split between the Water, Sewer, General Fund, and Liquid Fuels accounts.
Yamrick opened and read out the bids as follows:
Glenn O. Hawbaker –$206,968.50
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. –$198,351.75
HRI, Inc. –$206,053.80
Hager Paving –$197,530.95
Borough Foreman Brian Williams said Hager Paving completed the tarring and chipping the last time it was done. He has prior experience with Hager, but none with the other three that submitted a bid. Williams also encouraged the council to accept a bid rather than table it so the council could start the process of applying for a multimodal grant.
The council had a brief discussion about the companies and any experiences members had with any of them. Councilman Nathan Alvetro had experience with Hawbaker, New Enterprise, and HRI, recommending Hawbaker as his favorite of the four bids.
A motion was made and approved to accept the bid from Hawbaker. Since the meeting, council Secretary Jaysa Neale contacted the Courier Express saying the council intends to award the bid to the lowest bidder, Hager Paving, at the next council meeting.
CDBG
The council also discussed possible Community Development Block Grant projects again, as it still has not decided on a project to submit to the county. Councilman Gabriel “Butch” Sweka suggested redoing some sidewalks, saying they are “notorious” in some areas.
Councilman Ron Morris asked if the borough was responsible for the sidewalks, or if the residents were responsible. Alvetro also pointed to the PennDOT right-of-way along Route 119, asking if that made PennDOT responsible for the sidewalks.
Several other possible projects were suggested, but the council began to question what was allowed under the CDBG application. Yamrick read the requirements to the council again.
“All projects must meet one of three statutory objectives and at least 70 percent of the funds being used for projects that benefit low to moderate income persons. The three objectives are: benefitting low/moderate income –to meet this objective 51 percent or more of the people considered as primary beneficiaries of a project in a residential area must qualify as low to moderate income; activities that address slums or blight either on an area basis or on a spot basis; Meeting a particularly urgent community development need –to meet this objective the activity must alleviate the existing conditions that the grantee must certify, pose a serious immediate threat to health and welfare of the community, are of a recent origin or recently become urgent/critical within the last 18 months, community is unable to finance it on its own and other resources and funds are not available,” Yamrick read.
The deadline to submit an application is May 19. The council did not decide on a project, but did say it still had three more meetings before the deadline to further discuss the matter.