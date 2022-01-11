SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council reorganized before moving into the regularly planned meeting last week.
Mayor Gail Cunningham presided over the opening of the meeting, taking nominations for council president. Michele Yamrick was nominated for the presidency with no opposing nomination, allowing her to continue her role as president.
Yamrick then took over the meeting, accepting nominations for vice president. Elaine Fike was nominated to continue her role as the vice president with no opposition. She will continue in the role.
Councilman Nathan Alvetro was then nominated as the president pro-tempore, and was awarded the position.
Brian Mowrey was retained as the vacancy board chair and Jaysa Neale as the open records officer. Neale was also retained as the borough secretary/treasurer. Ron Morris was also reappointed to the borough council.
- Building Codes Inspector; PennSafe
- Engineering Firm; JHA Companies
- Solicitor; Nicholas Gianvito
- Auditor; Sharkey, Piccarillo, Kenn, and Hanzely LLP
- Borough’s Bank; Farmer’s National Bank
- EMS/EMA Coordinator; Eric Mehok
- Accounting Firm; Tuning Accounting
Council President Yamrick, Vice President Fike, and President Pro-tempore Alvetro were approved as signatures for all the Sykesville Borough accounts.
The council approved holding the regular borough council meetings on the first and third Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. from January to April, and September to December. There will only be one meeting, the first Monday of the month, from May to August. If a meeting falls on a holiday, the meeting day will be on the following day, a Tuesday.
The rest of the meeting was routine approvals, including two fund transfers related to 2022 allocations. The first was for $5,000 from the general fund to the police car fund, and the second was for $15,000 from the general fund to the major equipment fund.