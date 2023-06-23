SYKESVILLE — Sykesville Borough Council is seeking a part-time code enforcement officer.
The council also approved quotes to rebuild and repair pumps and valves at the lift station during its recent meeting.
During Borough Foreman Brian Williams’ report, quotes from RAM Industrial Solutions, LLC were presented to the council. President Michele Yamrick read quotes for several items at the lift station, including rebuilding pump A for $7,303, rebuilding pump B for $9,402, and replacing valves for $3,890.
The council accepted these quotes from RAM Industrial Solutions.
Williams also requested the borough charge a replacement meter installation fee before the work is done rather than after its completed. The council discussed having an agreement for customers to sign before doing so. This will be discussed further at the next meeting when Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito is present.
Code enforcement officer
Vice President Elaine Fike told the council Kyle Pisarcik is interested in being Sykesville’s code enforcer. Police Officer Earl Campbell attended the meeting, and suggested Pisarcik be started at eight hours a week, as needed. The council approved advertising for a part-time/as needed code enforcement officer.
Revisiting the issue of speeding in town, Councilman Ron Morris said he spoke with a few companies regarding radar speed signs, or signs that show the speed limit and how fast a car is driving. The council discussed this at a previous meeting. Morris said he received bids and will review and discuss them with the council further at the July 3 meeting.
Morris said the average cost for one radar sign is about $3,500, and would be battery operated and a report can be printed off to review. The report would include traffic flow, speeders, and more. Messages can also be displayed on the screen when the borough would like.
Park update
Councilman Kurt Kister updated council that the memorial bench for Russell Kramer was completed. Dr. Radu Mercea approached the council at the end of last year about having a memorial bench installed at the tennis courts. He was friends with Kramer and played tennis with him.
Kister also said the restrooms at Stahl Park are properly maintained for the season.