SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council approved advertising the former Northwest Bank building for sale, and voted to reject all the garbage proposal bids during a meeting last week.
The council has been discussing the possibility of selling the bank building for several months, researching the process, and how a minimum cost is established. Now in January, after the holidays, the council officially approved putting the building up for sale.
Council President Michele Yamrick presented the council with a document outlining her plan of what to do with the building, following months of discussion. The plan outlined advertising, open bidding, bid opening date, and public inspection time.
The council voted in favor of adopting a resolution to sell the property at 2 E. Main St. A further motion was approved to advertise the property for sale to the highest bidder with a minimum start bid of $50,000.
Bids must be postmarked by Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. The building will be open Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The building cannot be sold to any other financial institution, per the agreement with Northwest.
All bids will be opened publicly at the regular council meeting on Feb. 6 and the highest bidder will be awarded the property. All bids must be accompanied by a 10 percent bid bond. The awarded bidder will have 90 days to close the sale. The Sykesville Borough reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
Garbage bids
The council decided to discuss the garbage bids in an executive session due to a legal matter. The executive session took place at the end of the meeting from 7:37 to 7:57 p.m.
Action was taken after by the council to re-advertise the garbage collection for the borough. All bids must be postmarked by Jan. 13 and bid opening will be Jan. 16 at the regular council meeting. The borough has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
An additional motion was approved to have all garbage bids accompanied by a certified 10 percent bid bond check.