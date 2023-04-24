SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council formally rescinded its motion to award the paving bid to Glenn O. Hawbaker and instead awarded the bid to the lowest bidder of Hager Paving.
President Michele Yamrick told the council she spoke with Marc Skarbek about the paving bids, and was informed the borough must accept the lowest responsible bidder, which was Hager. She said the only way the borough could have accepted another bid was if there was documentation of issues with Hager.
Hager was awarded the paving bid for $197,530.95
Borough Foreman Brian Williams requested to close the Memorial Park Road on May 3 to install a water tap before the road is paved. He said the crew wouldn’t start until 8:30 a.m. and it will be done by 3 p.m. The council approved this request, weather permitting.
Yamrick presented the 2023 Community Development Block Grant application once again. After a brief discussion, the council approved submitting the application requesting to update the parks –Stahl and Highland –maintenance.
Borough Foreman Report
Williams told the council someone is metal detecting at Stahl Park and is causing huge holes and a safety hazard. He presented photos to the council of the holes.
The council considered adding “no digging” to the park rules. Borough Police Officer Earl Campbell told the council the individual could be charged with disorderly conduct, as it states “creates a hazardous or physically offensive condition which serves no legitimate purpose.” Campbell said he would ask the person to stop the first time he witnesses the activity, but the second time he would charge them.
Two council members also mentioned they each witnessed someone use the park’s dumpsters to dispose of waste. Later in the meeting, Williams asked the council what the limit per person was for the spring cleanup dumpster. The council agreed on one truck load per household, and that they must be a resident of Sykesville.