SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Grace United Methodist Church held its annual Winter Children’s Carnival on Saturday, marking the 30th year for the event and four generations of a local family volunteering with the event.
Tammy Bukousky and her family have been involved in the planning of the winter carnival since it first began in 1992. Her father started volunteering for the event during its inaugural year, something the rest of the family has continued even after he died.
“Our pastor at the time and my father started this in 92, and then my daughter came, and my granddaughters are back there right now,” Bukousky said.
At this year’s carnival, there were four generations of the Bukouskys helping out with the carnival in some way. Tammy Bukousky is the event organizer, while her mother and aunt work in the kitchen, and her son and granddaughter help with some of the carnival games.
The event itself is a collection of small carnival games for children to play and win play money for prizes out of the prize room.
Bukousky said the carnival first started when the church welcomed a new pastor, H. Dale Reitz, who brought the idea with him from his previous church. Reitz said it gave the children something to do during the winter, according to Bukousky.
“He and my dad both did, then Rev. Reitz left, and then when my dad passed (and) I started doing it. Actually the day that my dad passed was the night we were setting up to do the carnival the next day, three years ago,” she said.
When the carnival first started, it was held in one back room of the church and consisted of a couple of games, some balloons and carnival food. Then the games and prizes grew over the years and expanded to use a second room.
Children can get 12 tickets to play games for $1. The money collected from the carnival is used to help send children to camp. Bukousky said for just $5 the whole afternoon can be spent playing games and eating some carnival food.
The carnival is always held on the last Saturday in February. Most of the trustees and the pastor volunteer to help run the games for the afternoon. There is also an area set up specifically for children 4 years old and younger.
Bukousky said the carnival is open to anyone looking for some fun for the day, and that there is something for everyone from birth to 99 years old.
This is also the 135 anniversary of the church, so Bukousky and others from the church are planning a homecoming celebration for June. This will also have some of the games and activities set up in the church parking lot, along with a community meal and service.