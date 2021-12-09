SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Civic Improvement Association has approached the borough council about possibly taking over Stahl Park.
Councilman Kurt Kister brought up the topic under the Parks, Recreation, and Planning Committee report. The council was unclear what intentions the organization had when they first approached about the park. Some of the council members believed the organization was offering to volunteer to decorate the park for the holidays, not take it over entirely.
“The intent there was not just to volunteer to decorate the park, they wanted to take over the whole thing. They would take the burden off,” Kister said.
Stahl Park was turned over to the borough last July when representatives of the park board requested the borough take back responsibility. The money the board received came from the borough, and it was losing members. The remaining members offered to continue to help with the park, but could no longer keep full responsibility.
The borough has already finished changing all the financial information to be back in the borough’s control. The SCIA is not interested in taking on the park while the borough continues to manage the checking account.
Council Vice President Ealine Fike asked if the checking account could be turned over to the SCIA and audited by the borough once a year. She said she asked this because when she tried to get help at the park this year, the borough members were all busy and it fell back to the previous park board members again.
“I think that something needs to be decided so that the park can function, and if you’re willing to do that maybe we need to revisit that,” Fike said.
Solicitor Nick Gianvito said he believes this would be OK as long as there is a written agreement, and they understand they are responsible for the money and “there’s some audit control.”
“Back in the day, that’s how it was. There was a committee… and they were in full charge of the checkbook, and the rentals, and the cleaning and everything, but then they had to bring that to be audited by the auditor,” Fike said. “The money stayed and it was strictly used for the park. That’s how the park got sidewalks and equipment.”
She said that if the borough doesn’t have anybody that can work the park, the borough crew will maintain the grass and “then that’s it.” She said the facilities will be worse off than what they are now, and there needs to be someone to take bookings and open and close the park.
The council tabled the decision until the next meeting so it could consider the possibility.