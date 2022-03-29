SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Community Betterment Association has formed a committee and is now applying for grants for some of the projects it has planned.
The SCBA was first introduced to the borough council last July by founding member Tom Kundrich.
“The mission of the Sykesville Community Betterment Association is to improve the quality of life for the residents of our town. We will accomplish this by seeking funding for improvement projects chosen by the residents of the community,” Kundrich said.
Don Zimmerman said the committee now has about eight to 10 members, including an experienced grant writer, an experienced website developer, and financial help.
The committee also received a $2,500 donation from a local resident to help with projects. Some of the improvement projects SCBA is looking at are Stahl Park, the Northwest Bank building, and blighted properties.
Kundrich said the first project SBCA is focusing on is the renovation of the Northwest Bank building into the new borough office. Once this is complete, Kundrich is already considering streetscaping or park improvements as other projects the group can do.
SCBA is also going to apply for a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile for the potential renovations of town hall.
Kundrich was also working on applying for a grant from the Lowe’s Hometown Grant Program. He said the SCBA committee is now eligible to apply for this program, which has $10 million to be donated between 100 towns.
The deadline for this grant program was Monday.