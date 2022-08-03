SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Community Betterment Association provided a quarterly update to the borough council on Monday evening, and made a request for reimbursement of money that was used for the water damage at the former Northwest Bank building.
Regarding the water bill for the bank building related to the water leak that was discovered several months ago, the council was pleased to share the entire bill was forgiven by the Sykesville Municipal Authority.
Tom Kundrich of the SCBA reviewed several funding and grant opportunities the organization is looking into.
SCBA has been communicating with Beth Price, the CEO of Symmco, working to set up a meeting with her about the group’s efforts.
The group has also been communicating with Ben White, of the Jefferson County Department of Development, who has pointed them to several funding options. He is also going to get SCBA on the Jefferson County Commissioner’s agenda for a meeting to give their presentation.
SCBA spoke with Zak Ankeny of State Sen. Cris Dush’s office, who said the state senate has a group whose job is to help with funding issues. The SCBA is expecting to have a meeting with this group as well.
“The problem is when you’re seeking funding, there’s a lot of different sources and ways some of the things are written, there are different interpretations. So they can help guide us through this. Zak advised us to be very specific about the projects we want to do,” Kundrich said.
Ankeny also pointed to a person from Penn State who can help with grant writing, and suggested the group work with North Central Regional Planning.
SCBA also met with Tracy Clark of State Rep. Brian Smith’s office, who gave them several funding options to consider.
A grant request was submitted to the Lowe’s 100 program, but was denied because it exceeded the $150,000 limit, which Kundrich said was not specified when the program was launched. A grant request has also been submitted to T-Mobile for upgrades to the Town Hall building’s HVAC system which they are waiting to hear back about.
“You have to keep an eye on all these variables. There’s a lot of opportunities but you have to have the correct information and you really have to stay on top of all this stuff,” Kundrich said.
Finances
Leading up to Kundrich’s request for the borough to refund the money used from the SCBA fund to cover costs related to the water damage in the bank building, he reviewed the process of the borough owning the bank building. He said the donation from Northwest Bank made the building a borough property, meaning the maintenance is the responsibility of the borough.
He then talked about the presentation SCBA made to representatives of Symmco Foundation about the plans for the bank building.
“They (Symmco) donated a $20,000 grant in good faith to the renovation cost of the building and… they donated it to this, our presentation, all the information we have here. Renovation cost is different from maintenance cost. If there’s negligence in maintenance then it’s not our responsibility, and I don’t think it’s our responsibility to pick up the tab for that,” Kundrich said.
During the June meeting, the borough council approved reimbursing the borough’s general fund account about $1,400 from the bank building account for the money spent on equipment to dry the building.
He said SCBA is obligated to report to Symmco Foundation and the IRS how the money is spent, and that this isn’t what the money was intended to be spent on. He also said the SBCA did not have a bank account when the money was first donated, but now has one and believes the money should be transferred there.
Borough President Michele Yamrick showed copies of the two donations put into the bank building account. The two amounts of money were listed simply as “acquisition” and “borough of Sykesville 2018 donation.”
“Nowhere is it specified what it is supposed to be for, we never got that information,” Yamrick said.
The borough tabled this request until it could be further discussed in executive session. The council also requested the paper work from Symmco related to the donation for clarification.