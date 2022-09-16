SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council and the Sykesville Community Betterment Association butted heads once again about the future of the former Northwest bank building.
Tom Kundrich told the council a meeting was held between SCBA and the president of Symmco, Beth Krise, about plans for the bank building. Kundrich said Krise is “very interested” in the renovation efforts and the committee will continue to talk with her about the project.
The association was also given six possible funding sources from Sen. Cris Dush that were included in a report it provided to the council.
Kundrich once again requested the $20,000 donation from Symmco be deposited into the committee’s account for the renovation fees for the bank building. The committee has stated the money should not have been used for utility and maintenance expenses. The council previously asked for proof that this was the intended use for the money.
Kundrich provided an email from Frank Roberts of Symmco in the committee’s report stating what the money should be used for. Later in the meeting, council again discussed that the donation from Symmco was not specified to be used for renovations to the bank building, and there was no original formal letter stating so. Council President Michele Yamrick said Kundrich has also requested to be reimbursed for programs/printouts from the donation money, which is not a cost related to renovations.
Another issue the committee raised was that Yamrick made a post on Facebook asking opinions about the bank building. Kundrich said if the council wants to do something else with the building, they should be up front with the committee about it.
Committee member Ron Park said the post sounded like a “Town Hall Meeting.” Yamrick said it was not a meeting as nothing was voted on, she was only asking for opinions from the borough residents.
The council held discussions about continuing the efforts at the bank building, discontinuing it entirely and returning the money, or getting grants to make the building a new library. Councilman Ron Morris said if the project continues, a council member should be a liaison with the SCBA.
During the discussion of the Finance and Personnel Committee, Councilman Gabriel “Butch” Sweka asked why heating and electric bills are being split three ways. Borough Secretary Jaysa Neale said this is how the council had payments set up, and if the donation money was released to SCBA, the borough will be solely responsible for the bills.
Borough Mayor Gail Cunningham questioned who would be responsible for utilities if the bank building became the library. The council confirmed the borough would have to pay the expenses and maintenance.
Again, the council discussed selling the building or moving forward with the five-year plan agreed on with the SCBA, with a goal of making it the new borough building. The council also discussed that the updated reports from the SCBA rarely change.
Council made no decision on the matter because several council members were absent from the meeting.