SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council was approached about having a memorial bench put into Stahl Park, and shared some updates to the bank building during the council meeting Monday evening.
The Parks, Recreation, and Planning Committee was approached by Dr. Radu Mercea about having a memorial bench installed at the tennis courts. This bench would be in honor of Russell Kramer, who he was friends with.
The borough was contacted by Laura Ishler on behalf of Mercea to ask about having the bench installed. Mercea would pay for the installation and bench.
“He said he used to play tennis with Russell Kramer all the time,” said Jaysa Neale, Borough Secretary.
Borough President Michele Yamrick said she thought it would be nice to have memorial benches throughout Stahl Park if there was interest in it. This request was approved by the council.
Northwest Bank building
Yamrick also provided the council with a new update on the bank building.
“On December 16 the ATM is coming out of the building, so our affiliation with Northwest will be over,” she said.
The bank asked what the borough wanted done with the wall the ATM is in. The council cannot sell the building to another bank, so Yamrick suggested having them just “brick it up.” She suggested leaving the demolition of the box inside the building to the new owners.
“Now that’s been decided, we can begin moving forward with the resolution to sell,” Yamrick said.
The council needs to vote on a lowest acceptable bid, advertise for bids on the building, set a deadline for bids, and a day to have an open house in the building for prospective buyers. Yamrick said the open house would be best done over the weekend, but that the holiday season might be too hectic for this.
Before the discussion could go any further, Councilman Ron Morris asked if the council just wanted to table all of this until after the start of the new year. Solicitor Nick Gianvito agreed with this, saying it would be better to make sure the ATM is removed and have the building inspected.
The council also had the donation from the Symmco Foundation for $20,000 specifically for the bank building project. Gianvito was contacted by Frank Roberts about this donation.
“We probably should return the entire $20,000 because it was supposed to have been used for renovation, however they will accept the balance. I think along with that you should provide receipts to show what we spent the money on,” Gianvito said.
Yamrick said this could be provided by Tuning and Accounting, and secretary Neal said the balance of the donation was about $9,000. Yamrick also said that in speaking with those at the Symmco Foundation, the borough was asked to keep them in mind for any other projects in the future.
The council approved freezing the bank account so no further money is taken out of it before it can be returned to Symmco.