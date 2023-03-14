SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council recently voted on a topic of discussion for the last few months, approving adding a stormwater fee to the sewer bills in the borough, but then rescinding the motion shortly after.
This topic was first mentioned at the Jan. 16 meeting as a means of collecting money for sewer infrastructure maintenance, and is already enforced by some municipalities in the area. President Michele Yamrick first brought up possibly charging such a fee after a meeting with PennVEST where it was mentioned.
The council began to consider establishing such a fee, and during the Feb. 20 meeting, borough Engineer Travis Long told the council a stormwater fee is a growing trend. He said stormwater is equally as important as water and sewer with maintenance, and a fee is a municipality’s way of generating revenue for the infrastructure.
Also at this meeting, Yamrick said the borough would need to look back and see how much money was spent on maintenance and repairs to the stormwater system to move forward with establishing a fee.
At the most recent meeting Monday evening, Yamrick presented Tuning Accounting’s findings for money spent on stormwater maintenance in the last five years. Tuning Accounting is the borough’s financial advisor.
“There’s several invoices… So over that period of time, the total is $16,766.99. That’s on the infrastructure of that (the stormwater)” Yamrick said.
After a brief discussion, Yamrick asked if this was something the borough wanted to pursue, and also mentioned the storm sewer project coming up. She called it a “huge project” and said it’s “a huge loop.”
“It’s a big project, a lot of that would help with the maintenance of that project or if something happens to it in the future,” Yamrick said.
To enact the new fee, the borough has to approve an amendment on the existing storm sewer ordinance. The council largely agreed on a $1 fee each month.
Borough Secretary Jaysa Neale estimated the borough sends out about 540 water and sewer bills a month. With a $1 fee, the borough would generate $540 per month and $6,480 a year.
A motion was made to amend the storm sewer ordinance to incorporate a $1 per month fee on sewer bills for stormwater infrastructure maintenance, and passed with a roll call vote of 4-2. Councilman Kurt Kister was absent from the meeting and council members Nathan Alvetro and Gabriel “Butch” Sweka voted against the motion.
This motion was later rescinded by the council because members agreed they don’t want the fee to take effect immediately, and rather it begin in 2024 as the storm sewer project is scheduled to begin in early 2024. This can’t be approved by the current council as this is an election year.
“The reason for that, we have to wait until the new council is seated in January,” Yamrick said. “As Nick (Gianvito) said, we cannot bind a new council to an agreement that we made, because some of us may not be sitting here in January.”
She said the council would revisit the topic again next January.