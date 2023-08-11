DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.