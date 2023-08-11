SYKESVILLE — Members of the DuBois Area School Board attended the Sykesville Borough Council meeting on Monday to talk about an initiative among some board members to install an electronic sign at C.G. Johnson Elementary School, similar to the one on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.
Board members Sam Armagost, Gil Barker and Board President Larry Salone attended the meeting to make inquiries as the construction committee for the school board.
“We have an opportunity to place an electronic sign, similar to the one on the boulevard, over at C.G. Johnson in Reynoldsville,” Barker said.
He added that there are 65 students sent from Sykesville to C.G. Johnson, and the sign would function as a source of information and a way to communicate with the community.
“Similar to the sign over on the boulevard in DuBois, this sign would have basically the same information on it, but it would be down there in front of the school in Reynoldsville. We’re looking to do something like that because we’re interested in sharing events that are occurring at the school, schedules…when we have snow days, when we have students who deserve recognition…we feel that it lends itself to a layer of transparency for the school district,” Barker said.
He said the sign in DuBois has been great, but with Reynoldsville about seven miles away, community members don’t always get to drive to DuBois and see the information on that sign. Barker said the group is gauging interest and support of putting a sign at CGJ “in the interest of sharing information.”
When asked by Council President Michele Yamrick, Barker said the school board did vote on the matter in June, but it failed to pass due to lack of support.
“The funds are there to accommodate putting a sign down there, I’ll assure you of that, and we have the ability and the technology to do that,” Barker said.
Yamrick said she heard Reynoldsville Borough submitted a letter of support in the matter, and with council’s support, she had drafted a letter of support as well. She read the letter for the council before putting it to a motion for approval. The letter read:
“To the respected members of the board of the DuBois Area School District, Sykesville Borough Council is respectfully requesting reconsideration of your decision to deny the installation of a marquee sign that was to be placed at C.G. Johnson School. This was recently denied at your June meeting. Many children from Sykesville attend C.G. Johnson School. Council feels the marquee signing would be an excellent source of news in schools such as upcoming events, employment opportunities, student recognition, meetings and much more. It is noted that the same type of marquee signing is in place at the DuBois Area Middle School. Please provide the families of DuBois the aforementioned information. No doubt parents will be grateful to have the information display, because as you may know, not everyone is on social media. And in fact, some may not have access to internet at all. So this would benefit those families keeping them in the know. We all know the value of transparency with regard to public offices, school board activities, etc. And this marquee could facilitate that as well. On behalf of the citizens of Sykesville as well as Sykesville Borough Council, we respectfully request reevaluation of your decision.”
The council approved the signing and sending of the letter, sending it along with Barker and the other members before they left the meeting.
Salone said he was shocked when the vote on the sign failed in June.
Barker also said the school learned how many of the district’s students don’t have access to internet when they had to teach through COVID-19, and the sign has become a source of information for those children and families. He said it “kind of levels the playing field economically.”