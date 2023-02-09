SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council opened the bids submitted for the former Northwest Bank building, and discussed the transition for borough residents as the new garbage contract takes effect.
The borough received four bids for the building, ranging from $51,500 to $112,500 all with a 10 percent deposit present. The highest bid of $112,500 came from Peter Kennis.
The council issued a roll call vote to accept the bid. In a 5-2 vote the motion to approve Kennis as the highest bidder passed with council members Nathan Alvetro and Elaine Fike voting against the motion.
Council President Michele Yamrick said Kennis has to close the sale within 90 days. If he does not, the borough keeps his deposit check and “we’re back out for bid again.”
Yamrick said she doesn’t know what Kennis has planned for the building, but that he attended two days of the open houses.
ARC Disposal contract
The council approved sending a letter to all residents explaining the changes to waste disposal under the new company the borough approved at the last meeting.
Under the new waste disposal contract with ARC Disposal, the monthly cost per resident is going to increase from $14.50 to $17.50, which the council is planning to announce in a letter with the next bills.
This raise was a result of negotiations, and the borough approving the lowest bidder of a new solid waste contract. Councilman Ron Morris wanted to make it clear for the residents that the cost was going to increase no matter what.
“When we were presented with the renewal of our current refuse contract, the increase was deemed too high by borough council and we put it out for bid,” Yamrick said.
The council discussed the letter, and decided it would announce that each resident will get a 65 gallon can from ARC when they arrive, and can use one extra can of the same size or smaller. There will also be a quarterly clean-up day, when the company will provide the borough with a dumpster.
The council discussed residents who already paid for a full year in advance at the previous rate. The council decided to leave these residents as is, and they will still get the free month as was agreed when the advance payment was made. Yamrick said the council can revisit this program in July.
“So, a letter putting out to the borough residents announcing the new refuse company, announcing what they’re going to get –the toter and they can have up to one additional can the same size or smaller. If they want one from him it’s a $30 deposit and when you give it back you get your $30 back. He’s going to provide a dumpster once every quarter for cleanups… One day every quarter,” Yamrick said. “And point out that we went with the lowest bidder.”
Mayor Gail Cunningham said she thought the borough was going to get more benefits from the new company as well because of the inclusion of the quarterly dumpster for the residents.
The council also decided it will not implement the full price increase on the residents right away, but will instead raise the bill to $16 beginning March 1, and then will increase it again to the full price of $17.50 in July.