SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council opened bids for the former Northwest Bank building for a second time during its meeting last Monday.
The borough received three bids on the building this time, ranging from $55,000 to $85,000, with one bid not containing the proper 10 percent deposit. The highest bid of $85,000 came from Joseph Bussard.
The council issued a roll call vote to accept the bid. In a 5-0 vote, the motion to approve Bussard as the highest bidder passed, with council members Sherry Pruzinsky and Ron Morris absent from the meeting.
Bussard will have 90 days to complete the closing on the purchase. He was also present at the meeting for the opening of the bids, and said “I will be putting cameras on that building.”
Council President Michele Yamrick told him there are two cameras on the building already that face the town square. Councilman Nathan Alvetro said the owner of the cameras would likely be contacting Bussard for permission to keep their cameras on the building.
Stormwater project
Engineer Travis Long with JHA Companies sent the borough an updated letter on the stormwater project, which included permits, an invoice, and a request for the borough to sign some updated forms from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The invoices were for $10,634, which the borough paid for by transferring money from the sludge fund to the general fund, and paid from the general fund.
“We are currently wrapping up the Sykesville Storm Sewer Project and in the permit packages there are two forms that need signatures as PA DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) updated the forms since they were last signed,” the letter from Long reads.
The packet included questions regarding the borough’s stormwater management ordinance, a municipal comprehensive plan, and if the proposed project is consistent with the ordinance without a waiver. Yamrick said she would have to talk with Long regarding these questions.
Borough Foreman Brian Williams attempted to call Long during the meeting to clear up the confusion, but was unable to reach him.