SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council revisited an issue first raised at the Feb. 6 council meeting regarding several borough houses all on one water meter, and what could be done to fix it.
Hepburn Road residents Jason Cowan and Pete Erikson largely spoke on behalf of several neighbors who attended the first council meeting in February to question the council about possible action on their water lines. The houses of each resident have their water connected to a single meter, and have to personally split their bill each month to pay the borough.
“They’re all on one meter… I pay them a certain amount every month and the neighbors do also in regards to what the estimate might be…so we’re trying to remedy that by getting our own meter put in,” Erikson said.
He said fixing this is a selling point for the properties for each of the owners should they decide to sell, and that they should have their own meter for billing rather than splitting the bill up individually.
The junction box for all of the residents is also on Erikson’s property, which he called “an eyesore” and would like to get rid of. Cowan said this is where a lot of the connections are.
“I have to have access to that if there’s a leak, the shutoffs in there, there’s valves in there, but from that, I don’t know exactly how it gets to everybody’s house,” Cowan said.
Elain Cowan also spoke as she has lived there the longest, saying around the 1960s the main line ran across the length of all of the properties. The water then comes to each house off the main line, but there is one meter that the residents all share equally. They each pay a portion of the meter fee, and divide the remaining amount for the water use per person by the number of people living in a house.
“One person shouldn’t pay the same as what six people are paying, so we try to make it as fair as possible. It’s very much a guesstimate,” Cowan said.
The residents were requesting a way to break their lines up so each home had their own bill and new lines to avoid these issues. The council spoke with Engineer Travis Long of JHA Companies via phone during the meeting, but it was ultimately determined he would come to the Feb. 20 meeting to meet with the residents for a solution in person.
At the Feb. 20 meeting, Jason Cowan told the council he met with Long and borough Foreman Brian Williams to review the maps and walk the line. Long’s recommendation at this point is to look for and wait for upcoming grant opportunities and work to secure easements with additional customers in the area.
Long said the meter pit itself is located across from the Murray Ford’s main office on the east side of Route 119 and extends across the wetland and goes into the private property of five homes. The line is 1-inch and is currently under a lot of pressure, about 90 pounds, and he is aware of issues with leaks, which he further believes will entitle the borough to future grants to help with fire protection and future expansion as well.
Long said he and his team can get estimates and present them to the board to discuss other options.
Erikson asked how long the grant process would take, which Long said he could not guarantee a timeframe with. He said there will be opportunities in the spring, and that the drawings and construction itself will be simple. Erikson further asked if he could remove the junction box from his property, which Long said he could do whatever he wanted with.