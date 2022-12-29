SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council decided to table a new garbage contract after opening the bids at its recent meeting, and approved the 2023 budget with no tax increase.
President Michele Yamrick opened the three garbage contract bids the borough received from Waste Management, Hugill Sanitation, and ARC Disposal.
Hugill Sanitation provided a bid for a three-year contract at a rate of $18 per monthly unit for the first year, $20 per monthly unit the second year, and $22 per monthly unit the third year. This contract also includes an option for curbside recycling at $4 from 2023 through 2025.
ARC Disposal bid a six-year contract with options to revisit the contract every two years in the event of rising fuel. The price would be $17.50 per monthly unit for the full six years of the contract, and includes curbside recycling. Also included are two-yard dumpsters for the borough office, maintenance building, fire hall, and each of the two cemeteries. There will be two three-yard dumpsters provided for the park and a free toter for the ambulance building. Also included will be a 30-yard dumpster quarterly for bulk cleanup.
Waste Management bid for a three-year contract as well starting at $19.10 per monthly unit the first year, $20.63 per monthly unit the second year, and $22.28 the third year. This bid also includes a 7 percent franchise fee that is paid to the borough.
After all bids were opened, Ed Yahner of Waste Management asked if any of the bonds had a 7 percent franchise fee like Waste Management offers. He said this franchise fee is taken off of the monthly amount meaning year one would have a $1.33 discount per unit, year two would have a $1.44 discount per unit and year three would have a $1.60 discount per unit.
This would make the year one rate $17.77, the year two rate $19.19, and the year three rate $20.68.
Yahner also asked if there was a bid bond attached to ARC’s package, which the council said there was not. The council was informed by Solicitor Nick Gianvito via email that a bid bond was not required for the opening of the bids.
The council had a brief discussion about the three garbage contracts which ended with a motion from Councilman Gabriel “Butch” Sweka to table the matter until the Jan. 3 meeting.
2023 budget
The council made several motions related to the 2023 budget during the meeting as well.
The General Fund budget was approved with a deficit of $14,650. The total income expected for 2023 is $527,600 and the total expenditures expected is $542,250.
The General Fund checking account has a balance of $266,308 as of Oct. 31, 2022
Several other budget items were approved such as the 2023 Water Fund budget with a net income of $24,629, the 2023 Sewer Fund budget with a net income of $36,794, and the 2023 Liquid Fuels Fund budget with a net income of $27,554.
Crew Foreman Brian Williams also confirmed to the council the money and agreement is settled for the Multimodal Paving Grant. The streets to be paved include South Park, Statin, Paradise, Memorial, East Liberty, West Liberty, and Willow Alley, and will be bid in the spring.