SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council discussed the remaining issues related to the water leak that recently happened at the former Northwest Bank building, and are hoping to have the 800,000-gallon water bill forgiven.
The council discussed how it wanted to handle the water bill and the cost of all the equipment that was purchased to dry the inside of the building.
“As we all know, we have a major league water bill from over there. We had to purchase equipment to get the building dried out –that process continues. I think what we really need to look at is everything that has cost us,” Council President Michele Yamrick said.
The council paid for all the drying equipment out of the borough’s general fund. The former bank building account currently has $11,000 in it. Yamrick said the council paid around $1,400 for all the equipment and to have the locks changed. The water bill is $9,885 during the billing period the water was leaking into the building.
Borough Foreman Brian Williams said the crew figures the pipe broke sometime in January, and that it was a full pipe.
“A full pipe with that much pressure will put out 30,000 a day,” Williams said.
The borough still does not know who or when the water was turned back on to the building. Williams said there was suppose to be a meeting in the building in November, and this is the closest the borough can figure the water would’ve been turned on. The borough crew knows the pipe was not broken in December, which is why they assume it broke in January.
“We don’t have the old key, it’s never been returned to us, even though we repeatedly asked for it, ‘does anybody have it? Please just bring it back,’” Yamrick said.
The bank building account can’t go below $2,000, and the council already agreed it would give the Sykesville Community Betterment Association five years to complete their proposed improvements of the building.
Yamrick suggested moving over the cost of the equipment to dry the building from the bank fund. Borough Solicitor Nick Gianvito then suggested asking for forgiveness on the water bill. The council agreed approaching the water authority for forgiveness was “worth a shot,” as Yamrick said.
Gianvito said to include some detail about the situation in the letter to request forgiveness. The council approved reimbursing the general fund account the $1,400 from the bank building account for the money spent on equipment to dry the building.
Yamrick was also approached by a resident asking if the shrubbery in front of the bank building could be trimmed up. Yamrick presented this request to the council, and suggested just pulling the greenery out that is planted there.
“The tree is actually growing over the sidewalk. It’s going start hitting people in the head when they walk in the front door,” Yamrick said.
Councilmember Elaine Fike suggested landscaping the area with mulch if all the shrubs are removed. Mayor Gail Cunningham said “shrubbery always looks nice around a place” as long as it’s maintained. The problem is the borough crew finding time to maintain it.
The council decided they would offer the job to the Sykesville Community Betterment Association since they are planning to fix up the building.