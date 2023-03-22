SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department approached the Sykesville Borough Council Monday evening about continuing their relationship, and asking for assistance with the purchase of a new fire truck.
Sykesville Fire Chief Kevin Yamrick attended the meeting, speaking on behalf of the fire department. He told the council the department has entered into an agreement to purchase a new fire truck in 2026.
Yamrick said the department purchases a new truck every 10 years, and the borough agreed to pay a lump sum of $100,000 when the last truck was purchased in 2015. This was done through yearly payments of $10,000 for 10 years.
He also said the department is going to pay half the total cost upfront which would make the total cost of the new truck $782,171.17. The department requested the borough’s financial support in purchasing the new truck.
“It’s a good relationship we have with the fire department and we want to continue it,” Council President Michele Yamrick said.
Councilman Gabriel “Butch” Sweka made a motion to donate $50,000 of the borough’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the fire department and renew the 10-year, $100,000 agreement beginning in 2025, when the previous agreement expires. This was approved by the council.
“We’re going to donate them $50,000 from our COVID fund money since it is for safety and infrastructure. The borough’s going to add to it an additional $50,000,” Yamrick said.
Stormwater project
The council also approved payment of an invoice presented from JHA Companies for the upcoming stormwater project. The invoice was for $18,388.09, and will be transferred from the Sludge Removal Account to the General Fund Account for payment to JHA.
Playground Equipment
During the Parks, Recreation, and Planning Committee, Councilman Kurt Kister said he received a message from a resident asking if there were any plans for new playground equipment. The resident said in the message she was speaking on behalf of a group of parents in town.
Kister said he did not see any issue with the main part of the playground, but that some of the swings and equipment by the tennis courts are older.
“The majority of everything down there is pretty nice and new,” Yamrick said. “If she would have elaborated on what she wants to see…”
The council agreed they would like to hear more direction from this resident, and asked Kister to communicate further for elaboration on what the parents would like to see done.