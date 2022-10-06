SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council opened discussion once again on the former Northwest Bank building, coming to a decision to seek appraisals of the building during a meeting Monday.
Starting the discussion, Council President Michele Yamrick said the council needed to decide if it wanted to have the building appraised, and what to do with it beyond that.
Councilman Kurt Kister asked if there would be any legal issues since the council just entered an agreement with the Sykesville Community Betterment Association. The council agreed in May to give the SCBA five years to seek grants for the renovation of the building.
Yamrick said the council would need to rescind this motion, and give the SCBA notice of this action.
“They’ve been waiting for our decision…They have ceased all efforts to get money for that building until we make a decision, so the ball’s in our court,” Yamrick said.
The council also discussed the issue of the ATM in the building, per the agreement with Northwest Bank. The agreement renews March 30, 2023, so 90 days prior to this would be Dec. 30, giving the borough until the end of the year to decide if they want to terminate the agreement.
“Once we would tell them we wanted to terminate that, they would have to come down here, they would have to get it out of there, and then close up that hole in the wall. Because when they take that thing out, there’s going to be a gaping hole in the wall of that building,” Yamrick said.
The council approved having the building appraised for its fair market value. Yamrick is going to call around to realtors in the area to get cost estimates for the appraisal. She will bring a list of these costs to the Oct. 17 meeting for the council’s review.