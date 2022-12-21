SYKESVILLE — Members of the Sykesville Eagles Club have been working on improvements to the outside of the building and recently held a flagpole dedication ceremony.
Eagles Club representative Don Zimmerman said the club has spent about $90,000 total on redoing the parking lot and landscaping outside. He called the flagpole dedication the finishing touch on all the work completed this year.
“We spent almost $90,000 this year outside on resurfacing the parking lot and having it re-striped,” Zimmerman said.
The club also added a new LED sign.
The flagpole was dedicated not only to the Eagles Club, but also to all veterans and first responders. The ceremony was attended by veterans, members of the Sykesville Fire Department, Sykesville Ambulance Service, Sykesville American Legion Post 345, Pennsylvania State Police, Sen. Cris Dush, and Father Mark Meholick from the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in DuBois.
Zimmerman gave a brief history of the Eagles, saying the club was chartered on March 30, 2003 with 138 members and has since grown to about 700 members from the Sykesville area.
“We’ve spent over half a million dollars on charity since we started our club 13 years ago,” Zimmerman said.
The flag that was hung on the pole for the dedication ceremony was provided by Dush, and was previously flown over the capitol building in Harrisburg on June 1. Zimmerman said the flag was retired and put into a shadow box with a certificate following the ceremony.
The Sykesville Legion brought its honor guard to the ceremony as well.
Dush also spoke during the ceremony, talking about the importance of the American flag and how they are retired from flying over the capitol.
Josh Wachob donated his time to help get electricity to the flagpole, installing an LED spotlight on it. The flag is now set and flying to honor those in Sykesville who are veterans and first responders.