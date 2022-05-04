SYKESVILLE — Sykesville Community Betterment Association members attended the Sykesville Borough Council meeting Monday night to question officials on their intentions with the former Northwest Bank building, because the group has been seeking grants for possible renovations.
SCBA members Tom Kundrich, Ron Park and Don Zimmerman all attended the meeting, and signed up as visitors to speak. The three said they had taken a tour of the building last week to see the water damage from a recent incident themselves.
The council decided to move forward with a five-year plan with the SCBA, allowing it to continue searching for grants for the renovation of the building. The council also requested periodic progress updates from SCBA regarding the project.
“That would be fair, all I ask is that the building be looked at,” Zimmerman said.
Their main concern in attending the meeting was the council had mentioned possibly demolishing the building. The council explained this was only briefly mentioned last meeting, and was not something they were going to move on.
“We’ve had it now for so long, it’s just sitting of course. Yes, there was misinformation, it’s not as bad as we originally suspected. The superstructure is sound. The interior doesn’t look pretty at all… but no decision was made,” Council President Michele Yamrick said.
The council said it is unknown how much water was in the building. Council member Sherry Pruzinsky said the discussion was about all the different options, and that demolishing was suggested because, at the time, the council didn’t know how bad the damage was.
“We got information at the meeting that 800,000 gallons of water went through there,” Councilman Ron Morris said. “There’s water damage, we had to buy dehumidifiers. That’s all we got… Tempers flare and now we’re saying ‘what are we sitting on this thing for?’ Well, now it just cost us $30,000 out of our pockets that we’re not going to get reimbursed for, we’re just sitting on an empty building that we’re doing absolutely nothing with for five and a half years.”
The water did not go into the sewer drains, but into the storm sewer, so the sewer bill did not apply. The charge for the water is for $9,890. The council agreed to shut the water off at the curb after this incident.
Ron Park also questioned how so much water ran through the building without notice and how long it was running before it was found. The council did not know how long it ran because they don’t know how often the bank checks the functioning ATM at the building.
Yamrick said the water was turned off at the meter for the building, but the council still does not know when or who turned it back on. The borough is still under the impression the water was turned on at some point and the pipes froze and broke, leading to the water damage.
SCBA hopes to renovate the bank building into the new borough building, and received an estimate for the work in 2019. Some concerns of the council are that the cost of supplies and construction has increased exponentially since then, and that the plans for the bank building do not include the Sykesville Library.
The library is operating out of the current borough building. The council said if the bank building is fixed up as the new borough building, it would have to pay to maintain both buildings so the library still has a space.
“If they go ahead and they actually bring our borough office over there, will we still be able to afford to keep our library here? That’s the thing,” Mayor Gail Cunningham said.
Zimmerman said there’s space in the back to build on for the library, and that there’s grant money available for projects like that as well.
“We don’t want to waste our time if it’s a fruitless effort because applying for grants is –there’s money out there but it’s not easy, you’ve got to work for it. You’ve to write and fill out 10,000 forms. We went to the USDA, they have a good grant program, and we had to fill out 10 forms as a pre-application,” Kundrich said.
The SCBA has applied for a grant of $50,000 and another for $125,000 for the project.
“I think we owe them at least the time to see if those grants will come through for them,” Cunningham said.