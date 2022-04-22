HARRISBURG – Sykesville and Punxsutawney boroughs are receiving funding for street improvements through Pennsylvania’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, as announced by Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday.
According to the announcement, the two boroughs, combined, are receiving more than $423,000 from the state.
Details of the funding and projects for Jefferson County include:
- Sykesville Borough — $137,188 to resurface borough streets, including South Park Street, Memorial Street, Station Street, Paradise Road and Willow Alley, to improve safety and accessibility for local commercial business operations, school buses and residential traffic.
- Punxsutawney Borough — $285,901 for design and construction of a radius widening project to eliminate a 90-degree turn at the intersection of Front and Union Streets.
“Upgrading local infrastructure will contribute to safer streets for motorists and pedestrians, as well as keep traffic and commerce flowing, helping residents and area businesses,” said state Sen. Cris Dush, who represents Jefferson County.
“I was pleased to offer letters of support to help move these critical transportation improvement projects forward,” said state Rep. Brian Smith, who also represents Jefferson County. “These much-needed upgrades will play a major role in making travel safer throughout Jefferson County, not only for drivers, but also for pedestrians, joggers, bicyclists, employers, and especially our students, who all share the benefits of a properly maintained local transportation infrastructure.”
In Clearfield County, the following municipalities were awarded funding:
- Bradford Township – $706,188 to widen the roadway and replace Egypt Road Bridge, a deteriorating one-lane bridge, heavily-traveled by campers and school buses, with a two-lane box culvert to accommodate the safe passage of wider vehicles. The project includes improvements for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
- Curwensville Borough – $589,832 to repair, mill and pave nine borough streets.
- Houtzdale Borough – $575,417 to improve sidewalks and provide lighting for safe pedestrian access along Hannah Street and enhance the connection between the Central Business District and the Houtzdale Line Rail Trail.
- Penn Township – $119,176 for rehabilitation of Melody Road and Kratzer Run Road to increase safety for motorists and pedestrians.
“Transportation is critical to connecting communities and economies, and we are an important partner in bringing progress across the state,” Wolf said. “These investments will improve overall mobility and safety while bolstering commercial projects.”
The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to Pennsylvania residents. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.
According to Thursday’s announcement, a total of 56 highway, bridge, transit and bike and pedestrian projects in 28 counties were selected for $47.8 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.