Dr. Mary E. Tatum of Houtzdale has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for election to the office of Clearfield County Commissioner.
On Nov. 28, 2022, after a competitive application process, President Judge Fredric Ammerman and Judge Paul Cherry selected and appointed Tatum to fill the balance of Antonio “Tony” Scotto’s term.
Tatum grew up in Coalport and is the daughter of retired Department of Corrections Quehanna Boot Camp Commander Henry “Hank” Tatum and Charlotte Tatum a retired Department of Corrections registered nurse.
Tatum graduated from Glendale Jr. Sr. High School in 2002. She played soccer for AYSO and participated in band, chorus, and various clubs while at her alma mater. Tatum is a lifelong member of St. Basil the Great Catholic Church in Coalport, where she sings in the church choir. She serves as the President of the Glendale Industrial Development Association.
She is proud to be an active member in improving the communities in the Southern part of the county.
Tatum has spent the majority of her career working in the social services field, where she helped individuals meet goals, connect to services, and find access to solutions. She spent years working in after school programs, adoption programs, and mental health services and spent over six years of her career as the Director of the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County. Tatum worked directly with Clearfield County’s Multidisciplinary Team during this time.
Tatum is a 2006 Penn State University graduate with a B.S. degree in human development and family studies. In 2011 she graduated from Capella University with a Master’s degree and a Doctorate degree, both in public administration.
Tatum said, “I want to help make Clearfield County have the best possible tomorrow through action today.”
