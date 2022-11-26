CLEARFIELD — Mary E. Tatum of Houtzdale has been appointed to fill the vacant Clearfield County Commissioner seat.
Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III announced Wednesday afternoon that President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman has appointed Tatum to fill the seat vacated by former Commissioner Tony Scotto, who resigned in October.
Tatum will serve the remainder of Scotto’s term, which concludes at the end of 2023. Her appointment is effective Monday.
Bell indicated that while the court believed there were many good applicants for the vacancy, Tatum stood out from the rest.
According to Bell, Tatum has a doctorate and a master’s degree in public administration from Capella University and a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from Penn State University.
Her doctorate thesis was on property blight community experiences with causes and solutions, according to Bell.
She is currently the director of the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield and is an advanced child forensic interviewer in child abuse cases.
A total of 35 people applied for the open commissioner seat. Applicants had to be registered Republicans in Clearfield County to be eligible to fill the vacancy.