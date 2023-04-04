CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Fair and Park Board has announced the entertainment lineup for the 162nd edition of the Clearfield County Fair, headlined by rock singer and guitarist Ted Nugent.
At a press conference Monday morning, Fair Manager Greg Hallstorm said the fair board is very enthusiastic about this year’s entertainment schedule. “These are three acts who have not been at the fair before. We’re very excited about them. The fair board has really worked hard to find entertainers who have not been at the fair before and bring this lineup, especially during this time of uncertainty.” he said.
The main stage evening entertainment schedule features a performance by Nugent on Saturday, Aug. 5. Country singer/song writer Granger Smith with special guest country singer Cooper Alan will perform Friday, Aug. 4. Heavy metal band Tesla takes the stage Wednesday, Aug. 2. All shows begin at 8 p.m.
Hallstrom said the fair board is also making numerous requests of visitors a reality for 2023. “This year it will no longer be pay one price for all attractions. Gate admission will be $5 per person, age 4 and older. This admission includes daily entertainment on the David H. Litz Grove Stage and the Expo II Plaza, harness racing, livestock exhibits, commercial and non-commercial vendors, art and photography exhibits, needlework exhibits, baked good exhibits and agricultural exhibits,” he explained.
The family value pass will continue to be offered this year. Six gate passes will be available for the cost of five passes, beginning April 5 until the fair office closes Sunday, July 30, or while supplies last.
Long-time fair favorites will also return to the main stage. The fair queen contest will be held Sunday, July 30, at 4 p.m. The parade, followed by fireworks, begins at 6 p.m., Monday, July 31.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, will be children’s day. Free admission will be offered from 10-11 a.m. Midway ride armbands will be sold at a cost of $10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Again this year, there will not be a main stage show.
Evening harness racing will be held on the track, Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m. Hallstrom said although truck and tractor pulling will return for Thursday, Aug. 3, the event is offered by a new company, CS Pulling Promotions.
Also Saturday, Aug. 5, drag racing, by Koi Drag Racing begins at noon with practice laps getting underway at 10 a.m.
The lineup for the Litz Grove Stage, with times to be announced, includes Sunday, July 30, vespers service; and Monday, July 31, Disc Jockey Super Stew; Thursday, Aug. 3, Josh Squared Band, Friday, Aug. 4, local favorite variety band The Moore Brothers and Saturday, Aug. 5, country artist Brianna Blakenship.
Escape artist Michael Griffin will appear on the stage Monday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 5.
Entertainment on the Expo II Plaza includes the Urias Family Daredevils stunt show, the Wall of Death, the Banana Derby –monkey show, and Goat Island, which Hallstrom described as goats taking on an obstacle course.
There is also a change in start times at this year’s fair. The midway will open Monday, July 31, Wednesday, Aug. 2, Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. The midway will open at noon Aug. 1 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 5.
Online ticket orders begin Wednesday, April 5 beginning at 11 a.m. All concert tickets ordered by Friday, July 21 at 11:59 a.m. will include free gate admission. The truck and tractor pull and drag racing are not included. Ticket order forms are available on the fair’s website and can be mailed in. They must be postmarked by July 21 to receive the free gate admission with a concert ticket.
The fair’s ticket office will open July 10 for phone and walkup ticket orders.
Hallstrom said the fair board has expanded to include eight new members from outside of the fire company. “I think the new members are working well for us. They have opened up discussions for new input. I think down the road, we will be doing this again.” he explained.