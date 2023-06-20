DuBOIS — A teenage boy is missing from Pentz Run Youth Services' Group Home in DuBois, according to a missing person report from Bradford County Children and Youth Services and confirmed by Pentz Run staff.
Kevin Douglas Learn III, 15, was last seen on Saturday, June 17 at 1:15 a.m. near Pentz Run Group Home, according to the report.
Learn is described as a white male, 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair, listed as short and curly, and brown eyes.
Learn was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants with a possible red stripe down the leg.
He has a cross tattoo on his right forearm and a cross tattoo on his shoulder.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Learn is asked to contact the DuBois City Police Department (814-765-1533), Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois (814-371-4652), Pentz Run Youth Services (814-371-1522) or Bradford County Children and Youth Services (570-265-2424 or 800-326-8432).