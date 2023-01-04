REYNOLDSVILLE — Tensions between members of the Reynoldsville Borough Council and the Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority were addressed during a committee meeting Monday evening.
Authority board members Larry Baun and Mike Beck attended the meeting, saying they have heard from many people the “council” is complaining about the authority costing the borough money. The pair questioned if there was an issue, and what they had done wrong.
“I’ve heard a lot of rumors that we’ve been talked about by the council that we’re not good on the water authority. That we’re not for the town and we’re costing them money,” Beck said. “What makes me mad is anything we do, we vote on as a group, so we didn’t cost any money. The only thing that cost us money was four major water leaks and a bad well that went down.”
Several council members said nothing had been said about the authority, and that there was no issue.
The discussion escalated when the topic of Borough Secretary Jacqueline Dixon being temporarily moved to the water authority office was mentioned. The authority recently voted to move Dixon back to the borough building, and Baun and Beck thought this was a source of issue.
Dixon was moved to the water authority office when the borough building was deemed unsafe in the summer. Council President Bill Cebulskie said he and then Authority Director Barry Fillman saw how much money would be saved by having Dixon there, and made the executive decision to move her there.
“...We spent no money, it was an executive decision to help the borough out, so we didn’t have to vote on it because there was no money spent,” Cebulskie said.
Cebulskie said having Dixon there prevented the authority from having to hire a part-timer, which the other board members claimed was not something the board was planning to do at the time. After having Dixon work out of the authority office for several months while the repairs to the borough building were done, the authority voted to move her out of that office, which is in the process of being done.
Vice President Kyle Gordon then spoke to say that, though he had missed some meetings recently, looking back at the agendas there has been no official business regarding the water authority discussed by the council.
“The complaints as far as the water authority goes, if those are taking place, it’s happening outside of the council… it could be somebody on the council, but it’s not ‘the council,’” Gordon said.
Hazard pay
The council once again visited the topic of offering hazard pay to full-time borough employees from money provided as COVID-19 relief.
The first motion made was by Councilman Ralph “Tucker” August to provide $2,000 to three full-time employees. The motion was seconded by Councilman John Chesnalavich, and some discussion related to the amount doubling from the previous meeting.
Gordon questioned why the motion was voted against during the last discussion. Cebulskie said August changed his mind, and wanted to give more money, whereas everyone else felt the offer was fair, and there was one vote against.
This motion was once again voted against, which sparked a response from Councilwoman Nichole Walk, who works part-time as the borough code enforcement officer.
“If I ain’t getting my bonus I’m walking out of here tonight because I work.. Just as much as those guys do,” Walk said.
Following discussion regarding Walk’s pay, August agreed to include her in the employees at a pro-rate pay since she was short of full-time hours but worked more than part-time.
August then motioned to pay the full-time employees $1,500 in hazard pay and provide Walk her pro-rated amount of $1,200. This was again seconded by Chesnalavich, but voted against by the council.
“Well I’m just going to remind the rest of this council that the borough crew worked the whole Christmas weekend and didn’t get to spend time with their families, and they also saved a guy’s life behind the shed. And they don’t deserve nothing,” August said.
A third motion by Chesnalavich was made for $1,000 for the full-time employees and $800 for Walk, and seconded by August. This motion failed as well. The discussion ended here as the topic seemed to be at an impasse.
Walk then provided Cebulskie with a resignation letter before leaving the meeting. The letter was to resign from her seat on the council, which she said she wrote out during the meeting because of her frustration with the arguing and lack of progress.
Since the meeting, she has decided to stay on the board, saying the council needs to work together more.
“I decided to stay and keep trying, as long as we can work out some of these issues and try to get more things done, and we start listening to our residents more and put less time into negative things. We have a good council, but we need to all work together. We don’t always have to agree on things, but instead of turning on each other and blaming one another, we need to find a solution for our differences in every situation that is going to benefit the town and the residents to the best of all our abilities,” Walk said.