PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce presented the Organization of the Year award to The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield counties during the chamber’s annual award banquet Thursday evening.
The Arc is the parent organization of several other nonprofits to benefit those with intellectual or developmental disabilities in the area.
The first being the Punxsutawney Recreation and Respite Club, located at 408 Beyer Ave. This club is open to any individual living in Jefferson or Clearfield counties, over the age of 18, who has intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“The club strives to promote self-confidence, positive relationships, social independence, and a sense of belonging among our members. We foster a healthy and safe place to interact, socialize, have fun, and provide respite for parents,” Katie Laska, Chamber president, said.
The club is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and follows the Punxsutawney School District schedule — if school is canceled for poor weather, the club will be closed too.
Also provided by The Arc is Camp Friendship for the school age population in the area. The camp offers week-long summer camps to children in the counties by location. The camp is free of charge and open to all children and youth participating in special education classes in the area.
The camp serves more than 100 campers and their accompanying counselors by providing lunch, snacks, transportation to and from camp, and daliy programs and classes including fun activities and outings.