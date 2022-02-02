PUNXSUTAWNEY –Punxsutawney Phil and handler A.J. Dereume have made several stops around town this week to give “Phil 101” talks to the many visitors excited to celebrate Groundhog Day Wednesday morning.
These sessions serve as a way for the Inner Circle to explain the legend of Punxsutawney Phil, and what makes him such a special groundhog, and why he can predict the weather.
“This is the epicenter of weather in the world. This is where weather really happens. Meteorologists from worldwide look toward Phil as the true weather profit. They do it by science, Phil does it by legend, lore, and nature,” Dereume said.
Dereume explained that Phil himself is 185 years old. He came into the Groundhog Club’s care in 1886. The tradition was originally a groundhog hunt between a group who would later become the Groundhog Club. In 1886 the group were out on their hunt when a particular groundhog “presented itself,” and they recognized him as unique. That groundhog was Punxsutawney Phil, and he’s been in the Groundhog Club’s care ever since.
“In the wild, a groundhog might live to the ripe old age of seven or 10, maybe 15 years old if they’re really lucky, but in captivity with Phil, every fall, you’re welcome to come to Punxsutawney and share in the Elixir of Life Ceremony that we do at our annual groundhog picnic,” Dereume said.
He said that the recipe for the elixir is passed down to each handler, and that with each sip Phil gains seven more years of longevity. The elixir does not work on any other animal, and only works on Phil. While there has only been one Punxsutawney Phil, he said there have been many Phyllises over the years.
Dereume also talked about how Phil tells the Inner Circle what his prediction is. Dereume said the Groundhog Club Inner Circle consists of 15 people, and everyone has a special job. The president, currently Jeff Lundy, has a special power.
“They’re kind of like Phil, they have some extraordinary abilities. The president of the Groundhog Club can interpret Groundhogese, that’s the language that groundhogs speak in. I can’t tell you what that is, I can’t interpret it,” Dereume said.
The president does this with the possession of an “ancient acacia wood cane,” according to Dereume. The cane has been passed down from president to president, with Dereume comparing it to King Arthur and the sword in the stone. Whichever member the cane gives the ability to speak Groundhogese to becomes the new president when the current one is ready to retire.
“Bill Deely, our former president, he can still touch that cane and speak with Phil, but he was ready to retire from his daily duties as Groundhog Club president, and at the time we passed the cane around the room and low and behold, Jeff Lundy possessed the same power while holding that cane. He was the heir apparent to being the Groundhog President,” Dereume said.
On Groundhog Day, Dereume pulls Phil from his stump and Phil alone makes the distinction whether he sees his shadow or not. Phil then conveys the message to the Groundhog President who tells the vice president.
The vice president, currently Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel, prepares two scrolls prior to the day; one for an early spring, and one for six more weeks of winter. The president directs the vice president which scroll Phil proclaims on the morning of Groundhog Day.
Dereume said Phil has never been wrong, and that if the wrong message is given to the media, it’s a disconnect between Phil and the president trying to interpret Groundhogese.
Groundhogs typically hibernate when vegetation stops growing and they run out of things to eat. Dereume said once they begin hibernating they do not get up again until spring, except for once to mate. He said the tradition was brought here by German settlers, who did something similar with hedgehogs.
“Both animals behave similarly in that they get up sometime mid-winter to find a wife, then they go back to bed. All those babies are born a couple months after, right around the spring thaw… So in the wild a groundhog has to make a decision. They get up and they say ‘is there going to be six more weeks of winter or is spring right around the corner?’ because these babies need to be born early enough that they will grow enough to make it through the following winter, but late enough that mom can have something to eat and take care of them,” Dereume said. “So that’s sort of how nature lends itself to our holiday and our tradition.”