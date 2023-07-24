PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Salvation Army and Walmart are helping to make the next school year the best school year for just about 100 youth in Punxsutawney by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.
For kids preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. The Salvation Army adapts its services all around the country this time of year to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve. The support from the community will ensure children have the supplies they need, whether in online or in-person learning environments.
“We’re in a position to relieve struggling families of one of the stressors of going back to school, getting the supplies they need. Our hope is that it’s an encouragement to know that people have your back as a parent in Punxsy,” says Capt. Matt Stacy.
When shoppers visit Walmart on July 28-30, school supplies and other requested items can be dropped in the Salvation Army collection bins. All donations made at the campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to Punxsutawney children in need.
Families across the Punxsutawney community continue to be greatly impacted as the prices of essential items rise due to inflation. Vulnerable families are being forced to choose between expenses like food, utility bills, and purchasing school supplies for their children.
The Salvation Army is partnering with the local community to serve those who may need assistance with purchasing school supplies. Supporters like Walmart helped The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans last year through a range of social services that help communities overcome poverty and economic hardships.
There are other ways to support the cause as well, such as donating online or by mail, or stopping by 229 W. Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney.
To learn more and find out how you can get involved with the local Salvation Army, visit @TSAPunxsy on Facbeook.