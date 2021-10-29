HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture this week announced grant funding has been awarded through the Farm to School Grant Program.
Of the 48 awardees announced statewide, there were three local recipients:
- DuBois Area Middle School received an award of $12,800 for a project to enhance fifth grade science and leadership curriculum through Greenhouse and Outdoor Club enrichment and experimental learning.
- Jefferson County child care center Creative Garden LLC received a $12,720 grant to construct raised beds and a greenhouse in the facility’s garden, as well as procure local foods.
- Punxsutawney Area School District was awarded a $5,000 grant to build school gardens and create culinary demonstrations highlighting local food and farms.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bill, signed into law in 2019, created the Farm to School Grant Program, which aims to enrich the connection communities have with fresh, healthy food and local producers by changing food purchasing and education practices at schools and early childhood education sites. Any school district, charter school, or private school with pre-kindergarten classes, kindergarten or elementary through fifth grade was eligible to apply for the program.