Today, May 17, marks Pennsylvania’s primary election.
Registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates to represent their party in November’s general election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Locally, there is little suspense, as incumbents appear unopposed on the Republican ballot.
Rep. Mike Armanini is unopposed on the Republican ticket for the 75th District in the state House of Representatives — which covers all of Elk County and parts of Clearfield County, including DuBois, Sandy Township and Falls Creek, among other municipalities.
Rep. Brian Smith is unopposed on the Republican ticket for the 66th District in the state House of Representatives — which covers all of Jefferson County.
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson is unopposed on the Republican ticket for the 15th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives — which covers all of Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
There is a contested race on the Republican ticket for the 73rd District in the state House of Representatives — which includes part of Clearfield County, including Clearfield and Curwensville, among other nearby municipalities. Dallas Kephart, John Sobel and Derek Walker are vying for the nomination.
For our core readership area, most of the intrigue surrounds the statewide races, specifically for governor on the Republican side.
While current Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed for governor on the Democratic ticket, GOP voters will see nine names on the primary ballot.
Listed in order of appearance on the ballot, Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Nche Zama, Dave White, Melissa Hart, Bill McSwain, Charlie Gerow, Joe Gale and Jake Corman are the candidates in the Republican race for governor. Corman and Hart have both dropped out, but their names will still be on the ballot.
The field to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is also large, with seven Republicans and four Democrats running for a nod in November.
Listed in order of appearance on the ballot, Alex Khalil, Conor Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta and John Fetterman are running on the Democratic ticket. Kathy Barnette, Mehmet Oz, George Bochetto, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Sean Gale and Carla Sands appear on the Republican ballot.
For the state lieutenant governor post, Clarice Schillinger, James Earl Jones, Rick Saccone, John Brown, Chris Frye, Jeff Coleman, Russ Diamond, Carrie Lewis DelRosso and Teddy Daniels are listed on the Republican ticket. Austin Davis, Ray Sosa and Brian Sims appear on the Democratic ticket.
Unofficial results will be posted online later tonight at: thecourierexpress.com. Election coverage will also be featured in Wednesday’s print edition of The Courier Express.